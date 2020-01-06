Urban Regional council by-elections slated for next week

Regional council by-elections for Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Khomasdal and Walvis Bay Urban constituencies are set to take place on 15 January and the Electoral Commission of Namibia is urging registered voters to make their way to the polls.

The by-elections for the four constituencies were necessitated by the resignation of the sitting councilors, Margareth Mensah-Williams of Khomasdal, Hilma Nicanor of Keetamanshoop Urban, Hafeni Ndemula of Walvis Bay Urban and Phillipus Katamelo of Gobabis on 18 October 2019, in order for them to qualify to be nominated as candidates on a list of candidates for the members of the National Assembly.

The supplementary registration of voters for the four constituencies was conducted from 1 to 2 November 2019, with 13457 voters registered in Gobabis, 11534 in Keetmanshoop Urban, 25550 in Khomasdal and 23169 voters registered in Walvis Bay Urban.

According to the Commission’s Chief Electoral Officer Theo Mujoro, they have 53 polling teams inclusive for all the four by elections, and a total number of 73 polling stations combined and 260 polling officials.

The training of polling officials, political party agents and representatives of independent candidates will take place simultaneously in all four Constituencies from 9 to 12 January.

“The Commission would thus like to encourage all eligible voters to go and cast their votes next week during the by elections in their respective constituencies. The Commission would like to assure the electorate of our commitment to the delivery of free, fair, transparent and credible elections in the forthcoming by elections,” Mujoro said.