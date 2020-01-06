Boy who lost leg in freak accident gets new prosthetic replacement

Hollard Namibia together with Dr Norman Campbell from Advance Orthopedics recently assisted Godfried Siwombe with a new prosthetic leg following a freak accident that took place a couple of years ago.

Siwombe was only 7 years old when he lost his right foot when lightning struck the shack he was sleeping in.

Hollard Namibia in a statement this week said that they had already helped Godfried get a tailor made prosthetic boot, which enabled him to walk, run, play and do all the things that a kid of his age take for granted.

“But due to his growth, having to walk to school, the old boot had taken some serious strain, therefore we gave him a new boot, some new sneakers and a great lunch, everything a little boy in his position could ask for,” they explained.

Dr Campbell helped Godfried make sure that his new boot fitted perfectly and according to Godfried since he received his boot, he has started playing football again, and really wants to be a goalkeeper and later on in life become a law enforcer as a policeman

Hollard Namibia said they have realised that it does not take an army to create and secure a better future for someone when they need it most and that it takes a group of people with the passion to want to make a difference.

Caption: Godfried Siwombe trying on his new prosthetic leg from Hollard Namibia.