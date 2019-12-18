Select Page

Namwater dam levels as on 06 January 2020

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfers took place from Omatako to Von Bach.

**The Friedenau reading was estimated as the water level was below the installed gauge plate.

***Transfers took place from Otjivero Silt to Otjivero Main.

****Transfers took place from Daan Viljoen to Tilda Viljoen.

 

