Select Page

Geingob gets second term – Swapo Party maintained dominance in the National Assembly, secures 63 seats

Posted by | Dec 2, 2019 |

Geingob gets second term – Swapo Party maintained dominance in the National Assembly, secures 63 seats

The Electoral Commission of Namibia over the weekend announced that the President,HE Dr Hage Geingob won the 2019 Presidential election with 56.3% of the vote, while the Swapo Party maintained dominance in the National Assembly, securing 63 seats.

Geingob and the Swapo party, currently embroiled in an alleged corruption scandal, suffered majorly during this election campaign with Geingob dropping from receiving 87% votes in 2014 to 56.3% this year.

In choosing the 96 members of parliament, the Swapo party lost its two-thirds majority, securing 63 seats, down from 77 seats in 2014, while McHenry Venaani’s Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) party secured 16 seats, up from 5 seats in 2014.

Newly created Landless People’s Movement party, headed by Bernadus Swartbooi followed third in the National Assembly election, securing 4 seats in parliament.

Out of the 1,358,468 registered voters, the voter turnout for the Presidential elections was 826 198, which is 60.8% of the total number of registered voters. For the National Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 820 227, representing 60.4% of the number of registered voters.

“On behalf of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, I hereby declare that the elections were conducted in accordance with the procedures as stipulated in the Electoral Act. Based on our assessment of the processes and results, the Commission declares the Presidential and National Assembly elections free, fair and credible,” Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Advocate Notemba Tjipueja said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

SACU concludes bilateral tariff liberalisation with East-African Community

SACU concludes bilateral tariff liberalisation with East-African Community

10 June 2019

Don’t drink and drive, drink Vigo

Don’t drink and drive, drink Vigo

11 December 2015

An eatery with a difference

An eatery with a difference

24 February 2012

Klein leads at Telecom to implement financial fix

Klein leads at Telecom to implement financial fix

9 January 2015