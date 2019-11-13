Select Page

Mile 108 Campsite gets facelift just in time for the festive season

Posted by | Nov 20, 2019 |

Namibia Wildlife Resorts has constructed new ablution facilities and upgraded the first 16 camping areas at the Mile 108 Campsite to now offer convenient self-contained sites to their guests.

According to the Wildlife Resort’s spokesperson, Mufaro Nesongano, each of the 16 sites will have access to its own bathroom facilities such as a toilet, shower, storage space and hot water.

“For the first time, early birds and camping lovers at Mile 108 will enjoy the bonus of the newly built self-contained camping sites,” said Nesongano.

Apart from the upgrades, the camping fees at Mile108 have also been reduced to allow more travellers to enjoy a camping holiday. The prices for the ordinary campsites at Mile 72, Mile 108 and Jakkalsputz have been reduced to N$240 per campsite per day for four people. The newly constructed self-contained campsites at Mile 108 will cost N$400 per site per day for four people staying less than ten days. Campers staying more than ten days will pay N$300 per site per day.

“The good news is that going forward anglers will from January 2020 be able to visit and camp at Mile 108 throughout the year. Due to the limited number of new ablution facilities, clients should start to make bookings in advance to secure prime space on a first-come-first-served basis,” added Nesongano.

 

