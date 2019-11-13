Swakop Uranium imports 7500 metric tonnes of Pyrolusite

The third consignment of about 7 500 metric tonnes of Pyrolusite (black or dark grey mineral with a metallic lustre, consisting of manganese dioxide), mainly used in the production of uranium, was imported from Safi, Morocco and intended for Swakop Uranium.

The mineral was discharged from the general cargo vessel, Unistar, at the Port of Walvis Bay this week at the multi-purpose terminal.

Around 5000 bags, each weighing about 1.5 tonnes, was immediately loaded on to seven trucks, about 20 to 22 bags per trip, and transported to its destination.

Since January 2019 Namport handled more than 37000 metric tonnes of Pyrolusite, in comparison to about 29800 metric tonnes in 2018. Another consignment of about 7500 metric tonnes is expected to arrive at the Port in December.

Namport’s Commercial Executive, Immanuel !Hanabeb said that the utilization of the Trans-Kalahari corridor, an efficient logistics and supply chain route, allows for a quicker turn-around time of vessels at the Port.

“According to the World Nuclear Association, Namibia has significant uranium mines capable of providing 10% of world mining output. Therefore, Namport is strategically located to provide excellent facilities and services to support the production of uranium in Namibia, thus boosting the economy,” !Hanabeb said.

The Port of Lüderitz recently shipped the first consignment of Manganese destined for China. Manganese, mainly used in the steel industry, removes oxygen and sulphur when iron ore (an iron and oxygen compound) is converted into iron.

Caption: Bagged Pyrolusite being loaded onto trucks.