Adaptation of broadway acclaimed play, ‘For Coloured Girls’ to be staged at National Theatre

The National Theatre will stage American playwright, Ntozake Shange’s acclaimed first play, ‘For Coloured Girls who have considered suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf’ from 28 to 30 November.

Directed by local writer and director, Jenny Kandenge it intends to captivate local audiences with anecdotes about women’s struggles, strength, desires, resilience, and the sanctified magic of love and possibility.

The interwoven language of song and movement is complemented with musical direction by Lize Ehlers and choreography by Nikhita Winkler. The play stars Odile Gertze, Counney Kemp, Diana Master, Christell Nassauw, Rencha Murere, Jeanne-Danae Januarie and Xaverie M.

For this adaptation of Shange’s first and much-acclaimed work, Kandenge, who has directed 6 plays so far, wants audiences to come with an open mind and to forget all they think they know about ‘For Coloured Girls’ and be prepared to be blown away.

“It is such an honour to be able to stage Shange’s work, she was a phenomenal woman. For Coloured Girls is still relevant right now, the issues that the women in the choreopoem talks about things still happening to this day, which is sad because it shows that since the 70s things haven’t changed much for women. I was always drawn to the script after I saw the movie and since 2014 I’ve been wanting to stage it but I never felt ready. But with all the violence against women happening right now I felt it is my duty as a theatremaker to tell stories like this. We are going to be echoing what is happening in our world right now,” Kandenge said.

The production forms as part of the global campaign, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence and is suitable for patrons older then 14 years.

The play opens on 28 November and runs until 30 November, at the National Theatre of Namibia’s Auditorium at 20h00 on all evenings.

General tickets are at N$100 and N$80 for senior citizens and students. Tickets available at Computicket.

Caption: The cast and crew of ‘For Coloured Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf.’