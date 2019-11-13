‘Namibia is the future of adventure tourism’- Namibia ranks among 2020’s top travel destinations

The Etosha National Park, Fish River Canyon, Sossusvlei and the Namib-Naukluft National Park have been selected as Namibia’s top attractions, earning the country an Emerging Destination Award.

Ranking 13th out of 30 of the world’s top 30 emerging travel destinations for 2020, Namibia shares the list with only two other African countries, namely Rwanda and Ethiopia. The Emerging Destination Awards aim to bring together local stakeholders, content creators, and travellers to help encourage travelers to spread out and appreciate every corner of this stunning planet.

Each year, TravelLemming.com asks governments and tourism boards to create nominations for the best trending travel destinations in their region, which are then submitted for a vote by a panels of judges made out of some of the best-traveled bloggers on the planet.

The period between July and October is selected to fully allow tourists to be mesmerized by the million-year-old Sossusvlei dunes, “an otherworldly landscape unlike anything they’ve ever seen.”

Travel Bloggers, Deb and Dave from The Planet D, said the massive dunes of Sossusvlei in Namib Naukluft National Park attract visitors from around the world, adding however, they were mesmerized by Fish River Canyon.

“The 550 m (1804 feet) deep canyon is the largest in Africa. The city of Windhoek was a lovely break from our bicycle ride through the Kalahari Desert,” the pair said.

The readers of the publication are invited to vote for their favourite destination to win their annual Readers Choice Award. The 5 top vote earners will win the publication’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards, to be announced in December 2019. Readers can vote here.