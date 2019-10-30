Kapena ilonga without practical work experience

The first eight interns in a formal experiential learning programme offered by Sanlam, bade their short-term employer farewell this week when their three-month internship came to a conclusion on Thursday.

For Nelmarie Nell, Dandago !Goases, Sandy Kamati, Niita Shilongo, Joel Kagola, Stephanie de Groot, Charlet Engelbrecht and Michelle Kavari, it was a dream come true when they managed to land an internship with Sanlam in their third study year. The eight-some are studying for degrees in law, commerce, finance, investment, business administration and marketting, at the three local universities.

During the three-month internship, they were exposed to the day to day work in an office, relevant to their individual fields of study.

Sanlam Group Chief Executive, Tertius Steers, said the formalised Sanlam internship programme was created with the objective of cultivating and nurturing skills development to assist students to acquire the necessary work experience and supplement their theoretical knowledge with the practical work they need to get them ready for the job market.

He acknowledges the typical conundrum of many students in that they need experience to get a job but can not get one without experience.

Speaking on behalf of the interns, Dandago !Gaoses thanked Sanlam for the opportunity saying that the immense knowledge and skills they acquired during the last three months are invaluable. “This was a proper internship were we were treated like ordinary staff members and made to feel like part of the company,” she said.

She added that the internship exposed them to real work conditions as they were expected to do a substantial amount of work. “The internship was also good for our personal development and growth and we have acquired many skills which we otherwise would not have had without this opportunity,” she said.

The Sanlam Internship programme is open to students in their 3rd or final year who need to complete work integrated learning or experiential learning as part of their studies. The programme is open to students studying Accounting and Finance, Business Managements, Economics, Marketing, Communication, Human Resources and Law.

Sanlam said it will advertise the 2020 internship programme in the local media.

Caption: Tertius Steers (back row, second from left) and his human resources department bade farewell this week to Sanlam’s first official intake of interns. The eight students are studying for various relevant degrees at local tertiary institutions.