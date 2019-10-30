Japanese government builds new school block for Fidel Castro Ruz Primary

The Fidel Castro Ruz Primary School in Katutura received a new school block from the Japanese government at an event held last week.

The hand over event was officiated by H.E Hideaki Harada, Ambassador of Japan and facilitated by Hon. Martin Andjaba, Acting Minister of Education, Arts and Culture.

The Embassy of Japan in a statement said that education is a priority to the government of Japan and the Fidel Castro Ruz Primary School is the 39th school they have assisted in construction school blocks for the people of Namibia.

Harada said they aim to achieve a direct and immediate impact on the well being of disadvantaged communities at the grass-roots level by supporting relatively small development projects in areas of local needs such as education, agriculture and health to be implemented by non-profit organisations and local authorities.

The Embassy extended a grant of N$1,077,299 for building the new school block consisting of five permanent classrooms and one store room.

“The new school block made it possible to abolish the temporary classroom made by tent, as well as to alleviate the over crowdedness of the classroom for more than 630 learners from Lower Primary level to study in a more conducive educational environment,” he concluded.