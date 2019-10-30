Cabinet approves total allowable catch for hake and lobster

The total, allowable catch (TAC) for Hake for the 2019/2020 fishing season as of 1 November to 30 September has been set at at 154,000 metric tons according to the Information Ministry.

The ministry highlighted these developments in the 18th Cabinet Resolutions issued at the Decision making Cabinet meeting held on 29 October.

The TAC for hake does not change from that issued last season.

Meanwhile for crustaceans, specifically lobster, the Cabinet endorsed the TAC for Rock Lobster to be set at 180 metric tons for the 2019/2020 fishing season which runs from 1 November 2019 to 30 April 2020.

The TACs are based on recommendations from the fisheries scientists at the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

The purpose with the TACs is to ensure sustainable fishing operations; that the catch volumes do not undermine the status of each stock.