Ohorongo Cement receives recertification on quality and environmental management

Ohorongo Cement recently received recertification on its Quality & Environmental Management Systems, endorsing the fulfilling of standards, ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 14001: 2015.

According to Ohorongo’s Public Affairs Manager, Frankleen Alberts, the certificate was issued after an intensive technical auditing process done by a renowned international body specializing in the independent assessment of the entire production process from the ‘quarry to dispatch’.

ISO 9001:2015 deals with the fundamentals of quality management and certification is issued after compliance with the technical auditing process that examines the entire cement making process, while ISO 14001:2015, sets the global standard for an effective environmental management system.

Alberts said that from the start, Ohorongo’s products complied with the required South African Bureau of Standards certification, and have just been recertified by the Namibian Standards Institution, demonstrating that the Ohorongo brand can be trusted for consistent commitment to quality.

“Since the inception of Ohorongo Cement, the various steps of the cement production process were designed to adhere to world class quality standards while being environmentally conscious. This, therefore, the reason for the implementation of the integrated quality and environmental management system which has been independently audited since 2010,” she said.

Alberts further noted that although this certification is not mandatory, Ohorongo consistently ensures that all business operations exhibits best practices and responsibility towards all stakeholders and the environment.