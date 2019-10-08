NBC Radio broadcasting back to regular schedule

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Board in consultation with, Stanley Simataa, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology reached an agreement to restore the broadcaster’s full programming of the radio services by Wednesday, 16 October.

NBC in a statement said that the decision was taken after positive deliberation with the shareholder, which took place after the recent announcement of austerity measures which included ‘end of transmission’ in broadcasting at 21:00 for both NBC Television and Radio Services.

“The broadcaster is delighted to announce that it is now in a position to restore all its radio service to its regular broadcast schedule, while television broadcasting will follow once further progress is announced by the shareholders,” they concluded.