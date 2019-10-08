Select Page

OYO to introduce platform for dance lovers

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) and the FirstRand Foundation, will introduce Fun2Dance, a new platform for dance lovers, on 17 October at the Franco Cultural Centre (FNCC) at 9:00.

The Organisation in a statement said that William Domiquin, an international dancer from France will work with them for a week towards the creation of a new piece.

“The new piece, together with a solo by William and a performance by the OYO dance troupe will be performed on 19 October, at 19:00 at the FNCC, with entrance free of charge,” they added.

William Domiquin graduated in France from the International School of Dance in Paris, and specialises in hip hop and contemporary.

He has appeared in numerous music video and commercials and has also worked with different dance companies and is currently touring the US. Canada and Mexico and this will be his first time in Namibia.

 

