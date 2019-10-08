Select Page

IT sector creating more billionaires in China: report

Posted by | Oct 14, 2019 |

IT sector creating more billionaires in China: report

By Zhang Zhongkai.

Shanghai — The information technology (IT) sector is generating more billionaires in China as the country’s innovation-driven economic transition accelerates, a report showed.

About 11.7 % of the country’s 1,819 people with wealth over 2 billion yuan (about US$281 million) made their fortune in IT, up from 10.3% last year, according to the 2019 LEXUS-Hurun China Rich List released 10 October by the Hurun Research Institute.

The IT sector has overtaken investments to become the third-largest source of wealth for entrepreneurs on the list, while manufacturing is still the most important source of wealth, followed by real estate. Pharmaceuticals continued its rise, up from 7.1% to 7.6 %, and the service industry also maintained rapid growth, rising from 5.1% to 5.7%.

A total of 11 people born in the 1990s made the list, one more than last year. The proportion of women dropped slightly to 27.2 % from 28.7% last year, the report showed. (Belt & Road Weekly Vol.4 No.38).

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Protecting data means protecting your clients

Protecting data means protecting your clients

31 January 2018

Paratus Zambia first to take full advantage of the Trans Kalahari Fibre project

Paratus Zambia first to take full advantage of the Trans Kalahari Fibre project

1 March 2019

Israel Diamond Exchange Opens Tech Innovation Centre

Israel Diamond Exchange Opens Tech Innovation Centre

23 June 2017

MTC’s ongoing phase one of the 081Every1 project scheduled to go live by the end of March

MTC’s ongoing phase one of the 081Every1 project scheduled to go live by the end of March

24 January 2019