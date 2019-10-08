Select Page

Local and regional judges tackle human trafficking at colloquium

Posted by | Oct 11, 2019 |

Local and regional judges tackle human trafficking at colloquium

Local High Court judges, magistrates from the region as well as high profile judges from Kenya and Malawi at the end of September gathered for a colloquium on human trafficking.

The colloquium was part of the U.S. Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons grants and is implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

It was also attended by the Law Reform and Development Commission and the Namibia Law Association.

During the three-day meeting they looked at human trafficking as it affects the SADC region and the legal frameworks for addressing it.

They also explored the indicators of trafficking in persons which is a particularly important angle because human trafficking often is a hidden crime.

Lisa Johnson, U.S Ambassador said the expertise, analysis and decision-making that the participants brought to the colloquium will help ensure that traffickers are punished appropriately for the crimes they commit.

“The importance of accountability cannot be overstated,” she concluded.

Caption: Participants at the opening of the judicial colloquium on human trafficking in Windhoek, seated in from from the left to right, Lindy Muzilla, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Official, Lisa Johnson, U.S Ambassador, Peter Shivute, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Hosea Angula, Deputy Judge-President of the High Court and Judge Stephen Radido Okiyo from Kenya.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Telecom awarded for best internships

Telecom awarded for best internships

27 March 2013

Shaping local skills in logistics

Shaping local skills in logistics

18 March 2016

Schools warned about development fund

Schools warned about development fund

18 January 2013

Outgoing UNAM Vice-Chancellor honoured by Cardiff University

Outgoing UNAM Vice-Chancellor honoured by Cardiff University

17 July 2018