Celebrities trade leather for a cause

The MTC Knockout project, an initiative aimed to create awareness gender violence in society took place on Saturday evening, when celebrities slugged it out exhibition boxing style during their three rounds bout of a minute each.

Central to the theme, the project was about the creation of awareness, the spurring of a national debate around gender-based violence and ultimately objectives were to raise funds that will go towards the support and complimenting various programs in Namibia that deals with gender based violence programmes.

Raised Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo, on behalf of MTC said “It was never about boxing, it was about raising awareness on a matter so serious that as corporates, individual citizens, actors and players in the GBV space needed to have done something unique and different to bring about a point and a new direction and change”.

Boxing was merely used as a vehicle to this project given that it is the second largest supported sport code in the country, he argued.

“In an often divided world, sport is a unique and important connective tissue that can bind people together to take collective action against social ills such as gender-based violence,” hence boxing.

“Seeing the venue packed with Namibians from all walks of life and society, was the ultimate setting to send through a message of hope, message of love and continuous preaching that as a society we should not condone violence against the weak and vulnerable”.

Testament to the name of the project, it rained knockouts on the evening with many celebrities who are new to the ring being send to the canvas and dropped in the first rounds. Mapps Kapofi set the bar high when he sent Mufaro Nesongano. Sam Shivute also floored Max T in a one-side affair of trading leather at the stroke of the first round.

News anchor Theo Ishuna sang louder than Jossy Joss in a heavyweight contest while Sunny Boy also rose tall against DJ Cheeze. Amos Kambonde landed heavy punches to gospel sensation D Naff to end his night but a no-contest was ruled by the referee. Paul da Prince and KP Illest ended their bout with a draw. Dokkies Schmidt and Paul Shipanga also registered a draw while heavyweight Tate Buti was no match for Michael Vermuelen. Job Amupanda deliver the last knockout in the main bout against Johnny JJD Doeseb.

While this was new and exciting content to viewers who watched live on the national broadcaster from home, MTC thanked the bold sponsors NASRIA, Bank of Namibia, Metropolitan, Social Security Commission, MVA Fund, Standard Bank, NAMDIA, Erongo Marine Enterprise, National Housing Enterprise and all Namibians who purchased tickets and corporate tables to the event.

The night also featured performance from artists with renowned songs with messages who performed in front of a packed Country Club and Resort.

“If it means we must do knockout projects until the end of time, we will do so against all social ills in our society,” said Ekandjo.