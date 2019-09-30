Windhoek municipality to deliberate on the sale of serviced erven amid housing backlog

The City of Windhoek will deliberate on the sale of 319 single residential erven, in a move to bridge the housing backlog which has been exacerbated by urban to rural migration among others.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua last week said a total of 231 single residential erven of land will be sold in Rocky Crest Ext. 4.

According to the municipality the land was serviced through a public-private partnership (PPP) between the City Council and a local land developer, Otweya Land Developer (Pty) Ltd.

“Council will also deliberate on the sale of 88 single residential plots, in Kleine Kuppe Ext. 1 and the plots were serviced through a PPP arrangement between the City Council and Chamac Investments,” he added.

The Kleine Kuppe plots range between 520 and 1 660 square metres in size.

Kazapua said the sale and allocation of the 319 single residential plots, is clear testimony that the municipal authority is hard at work in the quest to make serviced land available to the residents.

Meanwhile, the serviced plots in Rocky Crest and Kleine Kuppe will be sold through a tender process, while the municipality will only consider allocating one plot per buyer, and preference will be given to “the highest offer above the upset price”.