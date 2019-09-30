Select Page

Sixth annual Children’s Arts and Cultural Festival scheduled for 12 October

The 6th annual Children’s Arts and Cultural Festival is scheduled to take place on 12 October at the Zoo Park Amphitheatre. Entrance is Free.

The annual festival gives a platform to children to tell their stories through dance, music, poetry, storytelling and short drama plays, to help promote cultural preservation and artistic talent, Founder Director of Children of Namibia Arts Education for Development, (ChiNamibia), Kapenangutjiua Vetira said recently.

Vetira said the event is mainly performed by children between the ages of 5 to 15 and other performances are done by the youth and adults.

“Performances are also mostly done in their mother tongue to help preserve the indigenous languages in Namibia,” she added.

According to her over the six years, the festival has grown and went through a lot of stages.

“This year’s event has attracted people from all walks of life, we have gospel choirs, theater groups, traditional groups, schools, and upcoming musician and storytellers,” she said, adding that they are still open for more participants.

Vetira said the ChiNamibia initiated this event to be an annual event so that every year the children have a platform to engage in cultural workshops and activities.

Prices for stalls at the event will be as follows: SME/Individuals N$250; Corporate/Government N$500, while for performance groups registration will be N$500 per group.

 

About The Author

Community Contributor

The Community Contributor is any of a number of authors whose specific beat is community wellness, development and upliftment. Many of the authors have been contributors to the Economist for years. Others work for commercial enterprises, specialising in spreading their Corporate Social Responsibility messages. Ed.

