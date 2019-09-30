Select Page

Cancer Association gets support from Pupkewitz Haval during Heartbeat of Hope tour

Posted by | Oct 1, 2019 |

Cancer Association gets support from Pupkewitz Haval during Heartbeat of Hope tour

Pupkewitz Haval recently supported the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) ‘Heartbeat of Hope’ tour that presented motivational and empowerment events in Rehoboth, Gobabis, Okahandja, Henties Bay, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

The tour ended in Windhoek on 28 September at the Association’s annual Hats and Roses Ladies Morning that welcomed 430 women.

According to the Cancer Association during the months of September and October their main focus is on Breast and Cervical Cancer in support of women’s health and development.

“We also rolled out our National HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) Programme during this week-long road show to strengthen the fight the fight against cervical cancer through quality DNA testing,” they added.

Meanwhile the Cancer Association said that Pupkewitz Haval not only sponsored the vehicle for the campaign, but also fuel valued at N$5000.

Caption: Rolf Hansen (right), Chief Executive Officer of CAN with Elsabe Aldrich (seated) South African motivational speaker and Hetwig van Herrden from Pupkewitz Haval.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Five medical students equipped with tablets preloaded with the application versions of the world’s best-selling medical textbook

Five medical students equipped with tablets preloaded with the application versions of the world’s best-selling medical textbook

2 November 2018

Medicine maker awarded for quality

Medicine maker awarded for quality

16 October 2015

Family planning consignment worth N$7 million donated to health ministry

Family planning consignment worth N$7 million donated to health ministry

12 February 2018

Better communication and awareness programmes required in the battle against cancer

Better communication and awareness programmes required in the battle against cancer

30 January 2018