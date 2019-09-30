Cancer Association gets support from Pupkewitz Haval during Heartbeat of Hope tour

Pupkewitz Haval recently supported the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) ‘Heartbeat of Hope’ tour that presented motivational and empowerment events in Rehoboth, Gobabis, Okahandja, Henties Bay, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

The tour ended in Windhoek on 28 September at the Association’s annual Hats and Roses Ladies Morning that welcomed 430 women.

According to the Cancer Association during the months of September and October their main focus is on Breast and Cervical Cancer in support of women’s health and development.

“We also rolled out our National HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) Programme during this week-long road show to strengthen the fight the fight against cervical cancer through quality DNA testing,” they added.

Meanwhile the Cancer Association said that Pupkewitz Haval not only sponsored the vehicle for the campaign, but also fuel valued at N$5000.

Caption: Rolf Hansen (right), Chief Executive Officer of CAN with Elsabe Aldrich (seated) South African motivational speaker and Hetwig van Herrden from Pupkewitz Haval.