GIPF assets now over N$116 billion – Fund to run extensive information campaign as part of 30-year anniversary

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will embark on an extensive information campaign for its members, highlighting its achievements and challenges as part of its 30-year anniversary.

GIPF, which has seen growth in its assets from N$6,894,084 billion in 1999 to over N$116 billion in 2019, will run the campaign in print and broadcasting media from 1 to 30 October.019.

“GIPF was established in 1989 with a great team of individuals who grew from a staff compliment of 2 employees to 244 employees who relentlessly worked in building one of the few fully funded pension funds in Africa that have enough funds to cover its liabilities,” said David Nuyoma, Chief Executive officer and Principal officer of the GIPF.

Nujoma added that the campaign will also feature challenges the fund had incurred since inception, and how it has navigated through the storms.

“With an audacious vision of striving to be a leading and model pension fund globally, the Board of Trustees, the management team and the entire GIPF, will continue to ensure that the Fund delivers impeccable service to the members, conduct extensive member information campaigns and continuously improve our engaging with all our stakeholders,” Nujoma said.