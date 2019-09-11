Consistency, hard work, dedication and the client as the focal point – This builds a career

As the General Manager of Momentum Metropolitan Group Services, Ingah Ekandjo brings with her that same vigour, authenticity and consistency mirrored by her company in fulfilling its mandate to support their clients through their journeys to financial success.

Fuelled by tenacity and a sense of purpose, she has made her way to the top inspired by, as she described it, “a colleague who started in Metropolitan as a cleaner and today is a Branch Manager at one of our flagship branches. Or a child taking a bus from Katutura to school. Seeing that hunger in them inspires me to dream. For me it’s those things that matter, because I see myself in so many people.”

Ingah grew up in a household where men and women were treated equally, where she was valued for her merits and not her gender. “My parents never made any distinction between boys and girls, we were treated the same, we got the same portions of food, my brothers would cook, the girls would clean the house and vice versa,” she explained.

It is this upbringing that made her “bold, reserved and focused.” Her journey to becoming General Manager consisted of absolute resolve. The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether you win or lose, you have applied the best of yourself to the task at hand.

These are the attributes she possesses. “I think back and I realized that the one thing that got me here was consistency; I put in the same effort now as when I started my first job. You need to spend enough time building a strong foundation, that way you become unshakable,” she said.

A strong unshakable foundation is also what Momentum Metropolitan is built on. MMI Holdings Namibia was formed on the 1st July 2013 following the merger of Metropolitan Life Namibia Limited and Momentum Life Assurance Namibia Limited. Ever since then the company has taken huge strides to ensure that they offer top notch services to their clients by offering a range of insurance options and investments options: “Metropolitan provides life assurance, investment and savings solutions, to the emerging market segment; Whereas Momentum on the life side focuses on the affluent and corporate market.

The insurance industry in Namibia has gone through the changing tides of innovation and rebranding and Momentum Metropolitan has been at the forefront. Embracing change and recognizing the need to evolve is essential in any business. This was a need that came about for building a lasting brand that stays committed to its values and its clients. “The renaming of our organization to Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Limited group not only celebrates the business that we are in; but also places a greater emphasis on our strategy and promotes our client facing brands, which brings with it a rich history or tremendous success,” she said.

For Momentum Metropolitan, the motto is always: Customer First! “Our customers are at the forefront of any decision that we make. Always, no matter what, we always ask ourselves, what’s the value for the customer,” she concluded.