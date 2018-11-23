Welman recognised as leader in risk management

Group Risk Management of the Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group, Dawid Welman, bagged the front-runner award on the continent in the area of risk management at the Institute of Risk Management Southern Africa (IRMSA).

At an awards ceremony held in Johannesburg recently, Welman was honoured with the African Risk Management Award for his contribution to as well as his role in promoting risk management.

Welman said he believes that if an organisation does not have a proper risk management system or structure in place, they set themselves up for failure in the long run.

“Risk Management has never been as important for any organization as it is today and while the world has evolved and keeps on developing at a very fast pace, a lot of risk is accompanied by the advancement of not only technology, but also the way business is being done and how organisations are being run,” he added.

According to Welman risk management should be used as a tool to provide businesses with a competitive edge, influencing business strategy and providing insight and assurance, which is something which is essential to the success and profitably in today’s business environment.

Welman attributed his accolade to the risk team of O&L for contributing towards his success and said it is important to realise that awards such as these are a team effort and the award is therefore a recognition of the great work done by the O&L Risk team, a team that he is privileged to lead.

The Africa Risk Award was presented for the first time this year by IRMSA to a risk manager who operates in the position of a Head of Risk Management or as a Chief Risk Officer for a period not less than 3 years. The nominee must have an exceptional track record in Risk Management and must also have contributed significantly towards the risk industry.

Caption: O&L Group Head: Group Risk Management, Dawid Welman (centre) receiving the Africa Risk Management Award from the Vice President of IRMSA Walebu Makglamela (left) and Christopher Palm, Chief Risk Adviser of IRMS.