Local vehicle sales fall to new low in August

New vehicle sales in Namibia fell to a new low of 808 units in August since 666 units recorded in January 2019, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers South Africa reported.

On an annual basis, vehicle sales declined by 24.5% and by 10.6% on a monthly basis. According to Simonis Storm Securities, the downward trend in vehicle sales persists due to lack of consumer spending, low borrowing appetite, depressed business conditions and a sluggish economic environment.

Junior Analyst at the firm, Indileni Nanghonga noted that the International Energy Agency expects the electric mobility to expand at a rapid pace in 2019, adding that in 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million, up 2 million from the previous year and almost doubling the number of new electric car sales. China remains the world’s largest electric car market, followed by Europe and the US. Norway is the global leader in terms of electric car market share.

“Although the electric vehicle development is still far-fetched in developing countries due to high cost and low electricity capacity, the demand for electric vehicles is already posing a threat to the conventional vehicles. The global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1mn in 2018, up by 2.0mn since 2017, almost doubling the unprecedented amount of new registrations in 2017. Furthermore, the IEA projects that the electric vehicles would cut demand for oil products by 2.5mn barrels per day in 2030. We are of the view that conventional vehicle sales will remain subdue for a protracted period and as global growth remains low,” Nanghonga said.