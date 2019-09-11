Indonesian couple to begin their bicycle journey through Africa to Europe in Windhoek

Two Indonesian cycling citizens, Anisa Subekti and her husband, Luis Simoes, from Portugal, who call themselves the ‘World Sketching Tour’, will be travelling through Africa to Europe on bicycles.

They will start their journey in Namibia then they will go to Angola, DRC, Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Mauritania, Sahara, Morroco, Spain and Portugal.

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia confirmed that the duo will start their journey in Namibia and they are currently in Windhoek until 14 September, to recharge before they begin their journey around Namibian then Africa.

“Before this journey, they have travelled together through South America,” they added.

The Embassy also said another fact about Anisa and Luis is that they are documenting their journey by sketching, thus the name World Sketching Tour.

“They are the first Indonesian-Portuguese couple to travel to Namibia and Africa to Europe by riding a bicycle,” concluded the Embassy.