Dundee receives final operating permits for gold mine in Bulgaria

Canadian international mining company with operations in Namibia and Bulgaria, Dundee Precious Metals, has received the final operating permits for its Ada Tepe gold mine in Bulgaria.

Rick Howes, President and CEO of Dundee said that receipt of their operating permits and the official mine opening are important additional milestones for company and Ada Tepe which is expected to deliver significant growth for the company going forward.

“We are extremely proud of the relationships and trust we have built with all stakeholders. We would like to thank them for their many years of support for this project and look forward to our future cooperation. We are currently focused on the ramp-up of the operation which is progressing well,” Howes added.

In a press statement released recently, Dundee stated that following the achievement of commercial production, the mine and mill have demonstrated the ability to operate at design throughput and recoveries.

In August, construction of the larger integrated mine waste facility cells has been completed as planned and settlement time of tailings has improved. Additional cells have also been designed and construction commenced that will provide further flexibility going forward.

The increase to full capacity is still forecast for the third quarter and gold contained in concentrate at Ada Tepe is still expected to be between 45,000 and 60,000 ounces in 2019.