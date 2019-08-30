Select Page

Dundee receives final operating permits for gold mine in Bulgaria

Posted by | Sep 2, 2019 |

Dundee receives final operating permits for gold mine in Bulgaria

Canadian international mining company with operations in Namibia and Bulgaria, Dundee Precious Metals, has received the final operating permits for its Ada Tepe gold mine in Bulgaria.

Rick Howes, President and CEO of Dundee said that receipt of their operating permits and the official mine opening are important additional milestones for company and Ada Tepe which is expected to deliver significant growth for the company going forward.

“We are extremely proud of the relationships and trust we have built with all stakeholders. We would like to thank them for their many years of support for this project and look forward to our future cooperation. We are currently focused on the ramp-up of the operation which is progressing well,” Howes added.

In a press statement released recently, Dundee stated that following the achievement of commercial production, the mine and mill have demonstrated the ability to operate at design throughput and recoveries.

In August, construction of the larger integrated mine waste facility cells has been completed as planned and settlement time of tailings has improved. Additional cells have also been designed and construction commenced that will provide further flexibility going forward.

The increase to full capacity is still forecast for the third quarter and gold contained in concentrate at Ada Tepe is still expected to be between 45,000 and 60,000 ounces in 2019.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Shaw River in talks with potential suitors

Shaw River in talks with potential suitors

14 March 2014

ExxonMobil enhances footprint – increases its exploration acreage in Namibia

ExxonMobil enhances footprint – increases its exploration acreage in Namibia

25 April 2019

SADC regional energy framework needs revision – Energy Minister

SADC regional energy framework needs revision – Energy Minister

27 May 2019

Golden Jubilee for geological service

Golden Jubilee for geological service

15 August 2014