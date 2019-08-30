Auas Motors clarifies relationship with Peugeot brand

Following the recent closure of Peugeot Spes Bona Motors in Windhoek, Peugeot Citroën South Africa issued a premature announcement through Motor Press last week, which stated that Auas Motors Namibia has opened a dedicated service centre for repairs, services and maintenance of all Peugeot vehicles in the country.

However, Auas Motors chairperson, Philippus Tromp in a statement said, there has been no formal agreement put in place and no contracts signed by both parties as Auas Motors has only agreed to assist Peugeot Citroën South Africa in Namibia.

Tromp stated that Auas Motors has only agreed to assist Peugeot Citroen South Africa’s Namibian customers to service vehicles in the interim until a new dealer has been appointed for the country.

“Auas Motors therefore is trying to assist in the parts supply to these customers, but cannot take responsibility for inefficiencies relating to parts supply and distribution errors as a result thereof, but will endeavour to assist these customers to the best of their ability,” concluded Tromp.