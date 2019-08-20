Construction of Etosha King Nehale lodge on track – Doors to open by May 2020

The construction of Gondwana’s Etosha King Nehale Lodge located 1km north of the King Nehale Gate on the northern border of Etosha National Park is on track, according to the contractor.

The lodge is set to open its doors on 1 May 2020 making it an easy overnight stop after an exciting day of game-viewing in Etosha.

Andrew Murray, Project Manager of OJ Construction, who are responsible for the construction said that there are 128 people on site, up to 100 local workers from the nearby town of Omuthiya and the rest skilled labourers, electricians and plumbers.

“The mornings are requisite, when the wildebeest and springbok are on the plains and the grasslands are also a favourable grazing area for the Nguni cattle from the surrounding villages,” he highlighted.

Murray added that all the frames and roofs are up for the forty room, which are build from sandbags, and environmentally sound building technique that provides a well insulated structure.

“There are fantastic views onto the plains from the bedrooms and swimming pools, it is like looking into the future, where all is possibility and opportunity,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Murray said the interior design, including light fittings, will add to the lodge’s invitingly-stylish finish, which also celebrate royalty in all its forms and extend a warm welcome to guests, making them feel like part of the royal family.