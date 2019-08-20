Namport relocates 1200 export containers to new terminal

A total of 1200 export containers have so far been successfully moved to the new terminal amid the unfavourable weather conditions that were experienced during the operations leaving less than 5% of equipment on the current container yard that need to be moved.

Taná Pesat Manager: Corporate Communications said over the past weekend, staff members from the operations department at Namport were seen hard at work as they were tasked with the mammoth job of relocating all containers from the current container yard to the newly build container terminal.

“The entity is excited at the immense growth that it is undergoing and are equally eager to officially commence with port operation at the new Container Terminal,” Pesat said.

The container terminal was inaugurated by the President HE Hage Geingob on 2 August and was constructed on 40 hectares piece of land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean in Walvis Bay valued at N$4.2 billion.