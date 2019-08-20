Science Week slated for October – Organisers seeking individuals for thought provoking panel discussion

The Goethe-Institute Namibia and local partners are looking for four individuals to take part in a though provoking panel discussion, on 15 October, titled Science, Environment and People ‘Is everything connected’?

The Institut said this is all part of the Science Week 2019 (14 to 19 October) that will consist of interactive activities for schools, public screening of films and panel discussions under this year’s theme: ‘Humboldt and the Web of Life.’

According to the Goethe-Institute, this year’s theme is inspired by Alexander von Humboldt who revolutionized the conception of nature by scientifically approaching it as an interconnected living web.

“He refused to be tied to one discipline and insisted that all and everything was linked, humans, land clearing, plants, oceans, biodiversity, atmospheric changes, temperature and perhaps these ideas can help to stimulate alternatives, whole system thinking and the pursuit of endeavours that rejuvenate the natural world,” the Institute added.

Meanwhile the main question the Institute will be asking is, do Namibian scientist take advantage of the diversity of science to solve environmental issues that impact people?

The Institute said that interested persons must send a one page summary of any scientific work they have conducted around the topic to [email protected] by 12 September.