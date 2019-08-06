SA land and property developer inducted into Forbes Real Estate Council

Rali Mampeule, the Chief Executive of the South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Business Council, an achievement that can only happen upon invitation by the council members.

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) specialises in the acquisition of vacant and unused land near urban centra for conversion into zoned townships complete with serviced erven.

Mampeule described himself as a willing buyer and seller of income generating real estate assets in commercial, retail, industrial and residential properties.

For his induction, he was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Selection criteria include a track record of successfully impacting business growth as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honoured to welcome Rali Mampeule into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the council, Mampeule has access to exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach his peak professional level. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com.

“I am excited about joining the Forbes team and feel that my participation will help my country in creating solutions of addressing the material shortfall of housing in South Africa,” he said.

Mampeule is the first South African to join the council.