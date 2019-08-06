Select Page

SA land and property developer inducted into Forbes Real Estate Council

Posted by | Jul 26, 2019 |

SA land and property developer inducted into Forbes Real Estate Council

Rali Mampeule, the Chief Executive of the South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Business Council, an achievement that can only happen upon invitation by the council members.

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) specialises in the acquisition of vacant and unused land near urban centra for conversion into zoned townships complete with serviced erven.

Mampeule described himself as a willing buyer and seller of income generating real estate assets in commercial, retail, industrial and residential properties.

For his induction, he was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Selection criteria include a track record of successfully impacting business growth as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honoured to welcome Rali Mampeule into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the council, Mampeule has access to exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach his peak professional level. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com.

“I am excited about joining the Forbes team and feel that my participation will help my country in creating solutions of addressing the material shortfall of housing in South Africa,” he said.

Mampeule is the first South African to join the council.

 

About The Author

SADC Correspondent

SADC correspondents are independent contributors whose work covers regional issues of southern Africa outside the immediate Namibian ambit. Ed.

Related Posts

Tjiveta reaps the fruits of her selfless deeds

Tjiveta reaps the fruits of her selfless deeds

25 April 2017

MTC seeks to knock-out gender violence. Upcoming project gains momentum

MTC seeks to knock-out gender violence. Upcoming project gains momentum

24 July 2019

Namibia and SA Brewers collaborate

Namibia and SA Brewers collaborate

5 August 2016

Nine years in a row, FNB named best bank by Banker Magazine

Nine years in a row, FNB named best bank by Banker Magazine

30 November 2017

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 