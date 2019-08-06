Select Page

Midgard Wild Run now included in X trail Winter Series

Jul 26, 2019

Windhoek Light together with Standard Bank, OTB Sport, and the Midgard Country Estate are hosting the sixth Windhoek Light Wild Run on Sunday 04 August at Midgard.

This event has been added to the Standard Bank X trail series, making it the third trail run in the Standard Bank Winter Series.

Participants have a choice of an 8km or 16km trail in the picturesque and rugged mountains surrounding Midgard.

Yvonne Brinkmann of OTB Sport, the event organiser said, “We expect around 350 to 400 people. The route starts off easy with a flat section in the game park, so the runners and walkers should see plenty of wildebeest, giraffe, impala, kudu and other game. But then there are some big climbs and beautiful views. A bit of everything.”

Water tables are sponsored by OCNAM and will be a welcome relief for the athletes after hard climbs and pure physical exertion. At the OCNAM tables they will be able to enjoy some well earned snacks and take in the views and scenery.

The 16km starts at 8.30 and the 8km at 9.00. “After your trail you will be able to enjoy some cold Windhoek beer as well as build your own burger lunch,” said Brinkmann.

For online entries and race information visit www.otbsport.com. Online Entries Close 12:00 on 30 July. Limited late entries are possible on Thursday at OTB Grove between 12:00 and 14:00. More information available from Yvonne Brinkmann at [email protected]

 

