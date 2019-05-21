Acumatica now offers better business outcomes for customers

One Channel, cloud ERP solutions provider and Acumatica partner, officially launched the Acumatica 2019 R1 with continued focus on its award-winning platform, usability and customer satisfaction for the broad midmarket.

This latest release has improved operational performance and more successful business outcomes for customers. Acumatica has also been able to deliver significant new enhancements to most of its business applications.

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford said in every release Acumatica improves significantly in usability and it continues to create a more efficient customer experience.

“Significant improvements have been made to the User Interface (UI). Additional platform enhancements include improved help search with Machine Learning (ML) and multifactor authentication provides increased security,” he added.

Financial Management now offers a predefined list of currencies that reduces the effort in maintaining exchange rates and managing transactions in multiple currencies. Support for Different Financial Calendars also allows companies with multiple legal entities within the same tenant to have different fiscal year-end dates.

Acumatica offers multi-currency project accounting where users can enter project transactions in different currencies and maintain projects in both the base currency and the project currency. Project budget forecasts by period allows comparisons of actual project costs and incomes with the forecasted, original and revised budget amounts for each financial period.

Company-Specific Financial Periods enables companies in the same tenant to have different fiscal year-end dates, which is particularly valuable for businesses that share vendors, stock items, and employees. Revenue Recognition for projects recognises the revenue when performance obligations are satisfied, including those fulfilled made over multiple periods of time.

Industry specific enhancements like Warehouse Management System (WMS) provides support for distributors, manufacturers, retailers and eCommerce firms with medium and large warehouses.

It supports operations such as picking, packaging, PO receiving, putting away, transferring, and physical counting by using barcode scanners or mobile devices with a scanning option. ‘One-click’ invoicing enables the easy closing of an order, accounting for inventory, and generating of an invoice from a service order or an appointment.

In the 2019 R1 release, Acumatica Construction Edition includes enhancement and new features across Financials, Project Accounting and Project Management capabilities. Contractors will see improved features to better meet the needs of their project teams.

This includes updates to Project Issues, RFIs and the newly added Drawing Logs and Project Budget Forecast features to increase Project Managers’ productivity and further streamline project management processes.

“With this release, Acumatica enriched the integration to Procore, making it easier for users to seamlessly work across Procore and Acumatica. Additional advances include a new Commitment Inquiry filter, Project Budget Control Warnings, and dashboard and report updates, including Pay when Paid, and Substantiated Billing,” he explained.

New end-user training is also being shipped with Acumatica 2019 R1. Available at no charge on Acumatica Open University, end-users can learn everything about the Acumatica software solution from reporting to system administration.