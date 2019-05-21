Sixth edition of the Kasi Vibe Festival slated for month-end

The sixth volume of the Kasi Vibe Festival will be held from 31 May until 2 June, at Dr. Sam Nujoma Stadium. Tickets are going for N$50 in advance and N$60 at the gate.

Kasi Vibe Festival is a platform for upcoming entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs to showcase their products.

Salmi Shigwedha, Co-Founder of the Kasi Vibe Festival said at the 6th volume of Kasi Vibe attendants should expect to be mind blown with the local products and services that will be on show.

“We reiterate our commitment to nurture and develop a platform for the community members to engage in business while promoting awareness about the important of entrepreneurship and business development,” she added.

Shigwedha and her team said they remain devoted to the development, capacity building and growth of small and medium sized enterprises and shall continue making valuable contributions in the community towards the realization of Vision 2030.

“We will bring you an even bigger and best experience with an expanded venue which will have three entrances, an exhibitor’s only entrance, we have upped the game, security will be very tight and we will be working together with the Namibian Police and the City Police respectively,” she added.

Shigwedha said the Kasi Vibe Festival continues to grow and has attracted attention countrywide, furthermore, at each edition 10 stalls are given away at no cost to innovative SMEs and 200 stalls will be accommodated at the venue.