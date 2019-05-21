SMEs get guidance on how to improve businesses

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorhsip Programme started training entrepreneurs, this week at the Rock Lodge in Okahandja.

The structured mentorhsip programme is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge and skills needed for business success.

Business woman, Twapewa Kadhikwa who is the brainchild of the initiative said, they aim to teach SME owners to understand themselves and their business needs in order to be successful and grow their businesses, especially those living in rural areas.

“70 participants will be trained as well as mentored over a 6 month period, during which, they will share and discuss case studies, business scenarios and real life situations,” she added.

Kadhikwa explained that the during the training period, the programme will cover six chapters and will be divided into three training blocks, the first of which will be a week long session to run from 20 to 24 May and the intervals between training blocks will be dedicated to intensive mentorhsip and guidance for each SME participant.

According to Twapewa today people live in the millennial age and modern economies are no longer able to absorb large numbers of people into formal employment, therefore, it is needed to build a culture of job creators, business minded individuals who generate opportunities for themselves and others.

“We have diamonds and copper, which must reflect through its people, human resources must flourish and jobs are not going to come to us we must create them,” she added.

Kadhikwa said the initiative aims to have an annual intake of five SMEs per region, culminating into 70 SMEs per year, from all 14 regions.