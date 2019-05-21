Women entrepreneurs roar at the 2nd Lioness Lean In Session

Nedbank Namibia in partnership with the Lionesses of Africa Organisation held the second Lioness Lean In women’s entrepreneurs networking event in Windhoek.

Lionesses of Africa is the fastest growing network of women entrepreneurs on the African continent with over 730,000 women business owners in all 54 African countries.

The event was hosted by South Africa personality and Lioness Lean In Ambassador for Southern Africa, Hlubi Mboya Arnold.

Participants who attended the event heard inspirational testimonies from the speakers including, Nedbank’s Head of Business Banking, Britt du Plessis; Co-founder of Kids Emporium, Jamilla Jacobs; Founder of Global Institute for Capacity Building, Juliet Madamombe; Founder of KOVA, Petrina Auino-Mwandingi and Founder of Twaﬁka Consultants, Lelanie Basson.

According to the organisers the event served to inspire the entrepreneurs and provide a great opportunity for business networking with women entrepreneurs both in Namibia and across the African continent.

Nedbank Namibia served as an important partner for the event, rallying female Namibian leaders and welcoming them to this insightful, supportive and inspirational community. Participants were able to network and establish meaningful, professional relationships with peers from various sectors.

Caption: Nedbank’s Head of Business Banking, Britt du Plessis; Co-founder of Kids Emporium, Jamilla Jacobs; Petrina Auino-Mwandingi; South Africa personality and Lioness Lean In Ambassador for Southern Africa, Hlubi Mboya Arnold; Founder of Global Institute for Capacity Building, Juliet Madamombe; Founder of KOVA, and Founder of Twaﬁka Consultants, Lelanie Basson.