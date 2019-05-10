National Museum Chief Curator to embark on heritage preservation visit to Germany

The Chief Curator for the National Museum of Namibia, Nzila Marina Mubusisi, will travel to Germany for a visit on the topic of “Preserving and protecting cultural property in Germany and around the world”.

The themed visit will cover an introduction to the federal system and to the roles of different actors with a view to preserving and protecting cultural heritage in Germany and abroad.

In particular, she will visit the German Archaeological Institute and the German Commission for UNESCO, as well as participate in talks with site managers, representatives of Länder governments and experts specializing in environmental protection and the protection of historical monuments.

Over the last years, Germany and Namibia have cooperated closely in the area of cultural heritage preservation. The German Embassy has supported the restoration of historical objects such as a steam engine or the digitization of audio records. In addition, February saw the restitution of the bible and whip belonging to Nama-Chief Hendrik Witbooi from the Linden-Museum in Stuttgart to Namibia.

The trip will be rounded off with practical examples of managing and communicating World Heritage. The visit takes place from 16 to 22 June in Berlin/Brandenburg, Weimar and Dessau, and is part of the Visitors Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Caption: Ambassador Christian Schlaga handed over the letter of invitation to Chief Curator for the National Museum of Namibia, Nzila Marina Mubusisi on last this week in Windhoek.