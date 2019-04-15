Select Page

Develop your speaking and presentation skills with Toastmasters

Posted by | Apr 17, 2019 |

Develop your speaking and presentation skills with Toastmasters

This Wednesday evening, the Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting Michael Chikwililwa, a Board Member of the Professional Speakers Association of Namibia, for his public talk titled ‘An Overview of a Toastmaster’s Meeting.’

Chikwililwa encouraged the public to join him for the Toastmasters meeting in which they will both witness and participate in the process of skills development. “A Toastmasters meeting is always a safe space to learn and make mistakes without judgement, but above all it’s a safe space where you can have fun,” he said.

Chikwililwa is a professional speaker, IT consultant and Advanced Toastmaster. He said he is passionate about helping businesses and individuals realise their full potential through training, coaching and IT consultancy services. He uses Mind Mapping and GRASP Methodology to help organisations find creative solutions to all manner of problems and challenges.

He also teaches individuals, other aspiring professional speakers and organisations how to develop and deliver emotionally stimulating, memorable, creative, storytelling speeches and presentations that will have the most impact on their audiences.

Toastmasters is an internationally renowned organisation that teaches the art and science of communication and leadership. Founded over 90 years ago, Toastmasters has been making leaders of men and women around the globe for decades.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Related Posts

School aims to spread modern teaching techniques

School aims to spread modern teaching techniques

3 June 2016

Frans Indongo joins fight against drought

Frans Indongo joins fight against drought

4 March 2016

Fish and Meat remain expensive despite slowing Food inflation basket

Fish and Meat remain expensive despite slowing Food inflation basket

16 November 2017

Wildlife Resorts staff member under investigation for alleged theft

Wildlife Resorts staff member under investigation for alleged theft

22 June 2018