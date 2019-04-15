Select Page

Liberty Life acquires full shareholding in local retirement fund administrator

Liberty Life Namibia announced it has acquired the full shareholding of Specialist Administration Services, an established boutique retirement fund administrator based in Windhoek. The acquisition is effective since the beginning of April.

As of 01 May 2019, Specialist Administration Services’ Managing Director and founder, Monique Cloete, assumes the Managing Director position at Liberty Life Namibia, taking over from Christell Loots.

Liberty’s South African parent said the acquisition signals their intention to expand their Namibian presence beyond their long-term insurance and investment business, noting that local demand for diversified solution is rising commensurate with a growing middle class and business community.

Liberty’s Executive: Liberty Africa Insurance, Stuart Wenman, commented “We are delighted about the acquisition of Specialist Administration Services (SAS). This transaction is critical to enable us to achieve our goals in the Namibian market. We aim to have a well-diversified business that attends to our customer’s needs at every step of their financial journey. The inclusion of a pension administration capability to our current offering allows us to better fulfil this mandate.”

Cloete added, “We are proud to be part of a well-established business such as Liberty. Their ambitions and plans for the Namibian market present exciting opportunities for our customers, staff and various other stakeholders.”

“We strongly believe that it is through finding solutions that create value for all our stakeholders that we achieve sustainability. That is why delivering this value to all parties is our primary objective in our day-to-day interactions,” she continued.

Liberty said the acquisition positions it well in its strategic pursuit of providing a holistic customer value proposition to Namibian employers. SAS has been providing quality retirement fund administration services to employer-sponsored retirement funds since it came into existence in 2013.

Wenman concluded, “We believe that the financial services expertise and knowledge gained over the past decade in Namibia and the bigger Group’s heritage of over 60 years will ensure that we continue to play a positive role in our customer’s lives. We will continue to focus on positively changing people’s lives and to making financial freedom possible.”

With operations in 18 African countries, the Group is positioning itself as a pan-African financial services company.

The economic outlook for Namibia by Momentum Investments

Economic growth in Namibia has now officially contracted for two consecutive years. This is confirmed by the recently released 2018 National Accounts which show that the economy has contracted by 0.1% for 2018 following a contraction of 0.9% during 2017.

The 2018 contractions was largely driven by the agricultural sector on the back of the prevailing drought. This was exacerbated by the slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Most of the government construction projects were on hold during the year, causing the sector to contract by 18.3%. The tertiary sector also recorded declines with weakness in hotels and restaurants, private household consumption, wholesale and retail trade and transport sectors.

Consumer price inflation moved slightly higher to 4.5% during March from 4.4% in February. This increase was largely driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages which increased by 5.8%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.8% and transport prices which was up 7.0%.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia maintained the repo rate at 6.75% following the conclusion of its policy meeting on 10 April. It stated that the rate is appropriate to support the domestic economy, while maintaining the peg between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand. It further noted that domestic economic activity slowed down during the first two months of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier. The slowdown was mostly reflected in the mining, agricultural and construction sectors.

Private sector credit extension grew by 6.4% during February on an annual basis, lower than the 7.1% growth for January. Growth in total credit extended to the corporate sector slowed to 6.3% in February, from 7.7% recorded in the previous month. According to the Bank of Namibia the slower growth is due to repayments made in the categories installment credit and other loans & advances by corporations. Similarly, household credit growth slowed to 6.3% in February, from 6.7% during January. This is attributed to lower uptake of mortgage credit. Broad money supply (M2) growth accelerated to 10.5% in February from 7.6% in the previous month. According to the central bank, the increase in M2 growth was supported by an increase in net foreign assets of the depository corporations.

For further insights on how to make the most out of your savings and investments, contact us at Momentum Wealth. Our philosophy behind outcome-based investing is simple: Put the investor first. To that end, our outcome-based solutions are purposefully built to solve a specific, quantifiable investor goal. Focusing on a goal acknowledges that you invest to meet your short- to long-term needs and aspirations – not to simply outperform a Namibian benchmark.

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Lesley Rukoro at Momentum Investments [email protected].