New five-year health cooperative agreement launched

Apr 16, 2019

New five-year health cooperative agreement launched

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon. Dr. Shangula, and the U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, officially launched a new five-year cooperative agreement between the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on the current funding cycle, N$24,462,112 (US$1,744,117) is committed to this agreement for the period of April-September 2019.

“The partnership between the Mohss and CDC brings together an impressive and diverse skill set. The impact of the relationship is very clearly shown in the numbers. The Mohss recently announced that Namibia, in terms of meeting the UNAIDS 95:95:95 targets, is currently at 94:96:95. This is an incredible achievement,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the agreements are developed on a multi-year basis, with funding always committed one year at a time as per the funding availability through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) country operational plan for Namibia.

PEPFAR Namibia anticipates signing a new agreement with the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator later this week to confirm the next annual funding commitment, at which point additional money will become available to the CDC-MoHSS partnership.

The MoHSS and CDC have engaged in cooperative agreements since 2004 and PEPFAR is the largest commitment ever by a single nation toward an international health initiative – a comprehensive approach to combating HIV/AIDS around the world.

Caption : Mrs Anne-Marie Nitschke, Director: Directorate of Special Programs, Mr Benjamin Nangombe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Honourable Dr. Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services, Her Excellency Ambassador Lisa Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to Namibia and Dr. Eric Dziuban announcing the launch of the fourth 5-year cooperative agreement between the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

The economic outlook for Namibia by Momentum Investments

Economic growth in Namibia has now officially contracted for two consecutive years. This is confirmed by the recently released 2018 National Accounts which show that the economy has contracted by 0.1% for 2018 following a contraction of 0.9% during 2017.

The 2018 contractions was largely driven by the agricultural sector on the back of the prevailing drought. This was exacerbated by the slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Most of the government construction projects were on hold during the year, causing the sector to contract by 18.3%. The tertiary sector also recorded declines with weakness in hotels and restaurants, private household consumption, wholesale and retail trade and transport sectors.

Consumer price inflation moved slightly higher to 4.5% during March from 4.4% in February. This increase was largely driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages which increased by 5.8%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.8% and transport prices which was up 7.0%.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia maintained the repo rate at 6.75% following the conclusion of its policy meeting on 10 April. It stated that the rate is appropriate to support the domestic economy, while maintaining the peg between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand. It further noted that domestic economic activity slowed down during the first two months of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier. The slowdown was mostly reflected in the mining, agricultural and construction sectors.

Private sector credit extension grew by 6.4% during February on an annual basis, lower than the 7.1% growth for January. Growth in total credit extended to the corporate sector slowed to 6.3% in February, from 7.7% recorded in the previous month. According to the Bank of Namibia the slower growth is due to repayments made in the categories installment credit and other loans & advances by corporations. Similarly, household credit growth slowed to 6.3% in February, from 6.7% during January. This is attributed to lower uptake of mortgage credit. Broad money supply (M2) growth accelerated to 10.5% in February from 7.6% in the previous month. According to the central bank, the increase in M2 growth was supported by an increase in net foreign assets of the depository corporations.

