New five-year health cooperative agreement launched

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon. Dr. Shangula, and the U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, officially launched a new five-year cooperative agreement between the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on the current funding cycle, N$24,462,112 (US$1,744,117) is committed to this agreement for the period of April-September 2019.

“The partnership between the Mohss and CDC brings together an impressive and diverse skill set. The impact of the relationship is very clearly shown in the numbers. The Mohss recently announced that Namibia, in terms of meeting the UNAIDS 95:95:95 targets, is currently at 94:96:95. This is an incredible achievement,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the agreements are developed on a multi-year basis, with funding always committed one year at a time as per the funding availability through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) country operational plan for Namibia.

PEPFAR Namibia anticipates signing a new agreement with the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator later this week to confirm the next annual funding commitment, at which point additional money will become available to the CDC-MoHSS partnership.

The MoHSS and CDC have engaged in cooperative agreements since 2004 and PEPFAR is the largest commitment ever by a single nation toward an international health initiative – a comprehensive approach to combating HIV/AIDS around the world.

Caption : Mrs Anne-Marie Nitschke, Director: Directorate of Special Programs, Mr Benjamin Nangombe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Honourable Dr. Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services, Her Excellency Ambassador Lisa Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to Namibia and Dr. Eric Dziuban announcing the launch of the fourth 5-year cooperative agreement between the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.