Forty new computers for UNAM’s economics computer lab allow many more students to do online assignments at the campus

Veronika Mujulu is just one of many University of Namibia business and economics students who now has easier access to a computer for online assignments and tutorials. On behalf of all the other students, she expressed her gratitude to the FirstRand Namibia Foundation for supplying 40 computers to be used in Business Mathematics, Micro Economics and Macro Economics.

The value of the donation is N$400,000. The computers are housed in the economics faculty’s computer laboratory where the students have access to a work station for online study work.

The Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management Science, Dr Jacob Nyambe, reiterated the foundation’s ongoing involvement with higher learning, saying that the university often benefits from financial support from FNB Namibia.

“Over time, we have seen FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation as a very reliable partner to UNAM. We will not hesitate to share our needs with FNB in future so that we may advance the course of education at UNAM. For the students who are now the beneficiaries, please use the lab facility to advance your knowledge,” he said.

First National Bank’s Head of Public Sector Banking, Leslie Puriza, said “Information and communication technology skills are essential for every day functioning in the world of work and leisure. Computers currently have a tremendous influence on the way in which we communicate with each other. It is our hope that this donation will make a difference to the students, not only in improving their access to information, communication, and technology, but also enhancing their skills in computing, understanding and appreciation of ICT.”

The foundation stated that its financial support improves the learning process by making equipment available for both students and lecturers, boosting interactive studying and increasing student morale.

Caption: Celebrating the FirstRand Namibia Foundation’s very substantial computer donation to the University of Namibia, from the left, Dr Teresa Kaulihowa, the Head of the Economics Department, Leslie Puriza, FNB’s Head of Public Sector Banking Dr Jacob Nyambe, the Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management Science and Dr Romanus Shivoro, also of UNAM.