After year-long construction process, Ongava ready to receive first guests at Anderssons

Ongava Game Reserve announced on Thursday it is on track soon to open the newest addition to its cluster of lodges and exclusive accommodation, Anderssons.

Ongava’s General Manager, Rob Moffett said the first guests at Anderssons are expected in the third week of April following the recent completion of the construction work and the appointment of the suites. Anderssons caters for family groups, complementing the other lodges on this vast private game reserve.

Ongava Game Reserve shares its northern boundary with Etosha National Park and all the accommodation establishments are within a stone-throw of Etosha’s Andersson Gate. The stay-over facilities comprise the well-known Ongava Lodge, the exclusive Little Ongava, a tented camp and now also Anderssons.

Etosha’s Andersson Gate is named after the Swedish explorer who first described the Etosha pan to western science.

Ongava also houses a newly-established research centre focussing on conservation, ecology and genetics of endangered species. It doubles as a training centre for Namibian students.

“The Anderssons at Ongava guest suites are designed as a direct extension of the landscape with a natural stone buttress that draws guests in and engenders a deep sense of place. Using natural elements and luxurious touches, the spacious suites reflect the environment while offering guests a climate-controlled sanctuary in the bush,” said Moffett.

“Each suite has a private viewing deck with a 180-degree panorama. The generously proportioned suites continue the theme of discovery with décor that lends itself to a naturalist’s home. Scientific tomes, journals and a curated collection of published papers, and a digital archive are available to further pique guests’ curiosity.”

“We’re filled with enthusiasm to host our first guests at the brand new Anderssons at Ongava next week: Soft air, crackling with bird song and a chorus of lion roars, is just a small, spectacular part of the Ongava experience,” he concluded.

Caption: As close up as close-up can be. Elephant encounter at Ongava captured by Helmut Schäfer of Cheetah Safaris and Tours.