Budding lawyers get bursaries, internship opportunities at Legal Shield

Trustco Insurance, through its Legal Shield product awarded bursaries to three students valued at to N$30,000 as well as an opportunity to conduct their Work Integrated Learning at Trustco Insurance upon graduation.

The bursaries awards were handed over by Trustco Insurance’s Head of Claims, Kevin Anderson, who placed great emphasis on the fulfilment of social responsibilities.

“In fulfilment of our social responsibilities, we should not just pay lip service to an idea, but take the time not only to provide financial assistance but to also provide a solid support base that will produce well balanced individuals who are ready to shape the future,” Klein said.

Trustco Insurance continues to assist law students annually by means of bursaries and employment opportunities. To date, a total of 42 bursaries have benefited from the financial assistance provided through the Legal Shield Bursary.

Caption: Head of Claims: Trustco Insurance – Kevin Anderson with Bursary recipients, Bernice Keet, Julia Nampweya, Undjimuna Katjerungu and Head: Trustco Insurance – Annette Brand.