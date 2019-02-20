Select Page

Regular checks keep your trusted Landie in good condition and safe for offroad driving

Feb 20, 2019

Renowned Land Rover expert and mechanic, Günther Klein, last Saturday 16 February 2019 took a group of Land Rover Defender owners through the paces of basic maintenance and safety checks in his workshop.

The instruction session was organised by Land Rover Owners Namibia, a club that regularly organises group outings and trips for its members.

Mr Klein shared his many years of experience on Defenders with his keen audience, instructing them in the finer detail of maintenance, emergency repairs, aftermarket parts and accessories, and the regular care required between scheduled services.

Klein emphasised the importance of paying close attention to the signals a running car sends to the driver. Look, hear and even feel, through the seat of your pants, how she performs and what your Landie is telling you, he told the Land Rover Owners club members.

The workshop covered several models with particular emphasis on certain parts that has to be checked more often for wear and tear.

Land Rover Owners Namibia has several exhilarating events scheduled for the year starting with the upcoming Land Rover Trophy. Training, offroad driving and a strong social responsibility element guide the Landie owners in all the events.

 

