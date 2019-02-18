Finnish Embassy seeks to introduce ‘baby box’ for expectant mothers in vulnerable communities

The Finnish Embassy in Namibia seeks to undertake a maternity package known as the ‘baby box’ for expectant mothers in vulnerable communities, according to a statement issued this week.

The baby box is a starter kit containing everything an expectant mother would need for the baby from clothes, sheets and toys and it can also be used as a warm bed for the baby.

Baby boxes have been provided for new parents in Finland since the 1930s, now they are also offered to pregnant women in Scotland and parts of England.

The envisaged move was discussed during Finland’s Ambassador to Namibia, Pirkko-liisa Kyostila courtesy to Namibia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the statement said.

According to the Kyostila the ‘baby box’ project is doable in Namibia through Public Private Partnerships.

Meanwhile, during their discussions the Ambassador also briefed the Prime Minister on various existing business, health and educational projects in Namibia and those that the Embassy plans to undertake in Namibia in the near future.

In terms of education, the Ambassador also informed the Prime Minister that the University of Turku has established the first ever satellite Finnish campus abroad at the University of

Namibia were interested locals can obtain their Master Degrees in Software Engineering.

The Prime Minister and the Ambassador further reminiscence at length about Finland-Namibia’s pre- and post-independence bilateral relationship.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the cooperation between Namibia and Finland dates back more than a 100 years ago when Finnish missionaries arrived in Namibia, adding that most Namibians received their education through missionary support.

She said although bilateral relations between the two countries has experienced adjustments over the years, the relations continues to grow from strength to strength.