Cancer Association selected as one of the 2019 Country Champions

The Cancer Association of Namibia has been selected as a 2019 Country Champion by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC).

The aim of the UICC Country Champions programme is to select global leader organisations in cancer, to network with international peers and help shape effective national advocacy campaigns which call for improved, equitable access to services globally.

Chief Executive Officer of the UICC, Carry Adams said of the more than 100 organisations from whom they received expressions of interest, the Cancer Association of Namibia will join 16 other organisations from every region of the world as 2019 Country Champions committed to engaging with their government to call for improved, equitable access to cancer services, focused on fur key pillars, which are data, early detection, treatment and supportive and palliative care.

“Globally, we have committed to reducing premature mortality from cancer and non-communicable diseases by 25% in 2025, and the work of these Country Champion organistions will contribute to the real impact we want to see, therefore there is no time to waste in translating global commitments into national actions,” explained Adams.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association said he is incredibly proud of this achievement and the entire community deserve the honours thereof.

“As a collective community of hope, moving to impact lives, we have been recognised by the global community for what we do, we are willing to do, and now pledge to do even more to shape the future positively,” he added.

The association has confirmed that as part of the national activation of ‘Treatment for All’, Country Champions will receive guidance and targeted, technical support to enable them to unite with national-level civil society in their country, jointly identify key advocacy priorities in line with the global ‘Treatment for All’ advocacy campaign, and work collaboratively with government toward addressing inequities in their contexts and countries.

Meanwhile the Union of International Cancer Control will through a toolkit and online course, both of which will become available in March, help the countries to work together to build an effective national Treatment for All advocacy campaign to be submitted ahead of the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit on 14-16 October in Kazakhstan.

Therefore as a Country Champion, Hansen will also attend a ‘Treatment for All’ workshop at the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit and lobby the global community for investment into screening drives to help earlier detect cancer in the SADC Region.