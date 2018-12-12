Works Ministry launches new transport policy

The Minister of Works and Transport, Hon. John Mutorwa, recently launched the new Namibian Transport Policy earlier this month. The new policy will replace its forerunner which started from 1995, which narrowly focused on road transport.

The new policy’s scope considers all different modes of transport, namely roads, aviation, maritime, railways and sustainable mobility.

Mutorwa said they made a conscious start to plan the movement of people and goods rather than just vehicles only.

“Before the reform, transport planning was focusing on vehicles, now the focus is to move people and goods in the most efficient and sustainable way,” he said.

He added that the policy is also aimed at ensuring the availability of safe, effective, efficient, full integrated transport operations and infrastructure services in Namibia.

“A seamless intermodel connectivity between the four modes of transport is essential,” he added.

The Transport policy was developed during January 2015 until August 2017 includes logistics and intermodel transport as well as social and environmental aspects.

In its efforts to reform the transport sector and implement the new Namibian Transport Policy, the Ministry was supported by the GIZ project ‘Transport, Mobility, Logistics’.