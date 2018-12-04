Breweries continues to promote safe and accident free roads – donates breathalysers to NamPol

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) this week provided the Namibia Police with breathalysers valued at N$150,000 and 300 cases of soft drinks to the value of N$50,000 for the officers that will parole road blocks during the festive season.

With the festive season proven as a peak period for road accidents and fatalities on the roads, the brewing company through the donations-affirmed its commitment to promote safer and accident free roads in the country.

NBL also sponsored N$10,000 to the West Coast Safety Initiative and N$125,000 to the Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) 60 Day National Road Safety Campaign.

“We lose too many lives on our roads because of the decisions and choices we make when under the influence of alcohol,” said NBL Managing Director, Wessie van der Westhuizen at the handover said.

“Our recently launched campaign stresses on the thinking patterns that contribute significantly to the results of our irresponsible actions. ‘I am not drunk, I only had a couple’ and ‘there aren’t any roadblocks tonight’ – these are but some of the detrimental thoughts that lead to decisions that unfortunately are great contributors to the road accident- and fatality status of our country,” he added.

NamPol Deputy Commissioner, Amalia Gawanas – Head of the Traffic Law Enforcement Division said the number of road accidents and fatalities on the roads remain a serious concern.

“Most of these crashes are caused by human error , negligence, destructive driving, speeding, overloading, red light ignorance, teenage drivers, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, vehicles not being road-worthy,” he said.

The total sponsorship of NBL towards road safety initiatives during the festive season amounts to N$335,000 and will be effectively spread in usage to Khomas, Erongo and Otjizondjupa road blocks.

Caption: NBL Managing Director, Wessie van der Westhuizen looking on while Deputy Commissioner Amalia Gawanas – Namibia Police (NAMPOL) head of traffic law enforcement division demonstrates the use of the breathalyzer.