Annual gathering of HR practitioners set for November – First Lady to officially open conference

The First Lady Madame Monica Geingos, will officially open the 8th annual Institute of People Management (IPM) Conference, according to IPM President, Tim Ekandjo.

The upcoming conference scheduled for the 12 to the 13 November at Safari Hotel.

The Institute of People Management’s is an annual gathering of HR Practitioners, drawn from across various business sectors, meet to discuss pertinent matters relevant to the body and the growth of the profession in the country. Discussions will also centred around human skills development, standard setting, peer to peer reviews and elevate contributions in line with national developmental human capacity goals.

According to a statement from the institute, this year line up include will include Madame Monica Geingos, Donna Rachelson (Developing an Energetic Personal Brand), Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minsiter of Mines and Energy, Vera Bronkhorst (Talent Management Expert) and leading life coach Sam Shivute.

“We are happy to announce that the 8th annual IPM conference will run from the 12-13 November 2018 at Safari Hotel, followed by the annual IPM Excellence Gala dinner at Hilton Hotel. I must admit that this year line up of speakers and topics are most probably the best that I have seen for the past 8 years, and while we know that our economy is in a challenging state, I would encourage all our HR colleagues and leaders in society to attend and invest in this once in a lifetime event,” said Ekandjo.

The 2-day Conference will feature a total of 14 local and international speakers and will cover a broad list of topics in their fields of expertise. The full list of speakers includes;

According to Ekandjos, as is tradition, the Conference will end off with the annual IPM Excellence Gala Dinner where various HR professionals will be recognized in 8 different categories. Claire Mawisa has been announced as the Guest Speaker at the gala dinner while Lize-Ehlers will perform on the night. Delegate for registered IPM members are only N$5000 and N$6500 for Exhibitors and N$6000 and N$7500 for non-IPM members.