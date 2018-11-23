I-inspire movement launches digital motivational platform

The I-Inspire movement recently launched its digital motivational platform. The movement’s first initiative is the Plough Back Thursday social media initiative to show short motivational videos directed at the youth, to be released weekly.

The motivational videos were recorded by I-inspire movement, a motivational speaking platform, established through the collaboration between the National Young Women Association (NYWA) and the Physically Active Youth organization (PAY) in 2016.

The I-inspire movement has hosted events with themes ranging from entrepreneurship, the sciences, law, durational building and skills development. This is done to motivate young people by exposing them to various speakers/motivators who have had success in different areas of life.

Plough Back Thursday recorded speakers/motivators are: Helena Ngaifilwa – media personality and entrepreneur, Sam Shivute – Director of Banking Services at the Bank of Namibia and motivational speaker, Hilda Basson-Namundjebo – Businesswoman, Toivo Nuugulu- architect and business owner, Luis Munana – producer and puppeteer, Tjuna Kauapirura – actress and media personality, and Mandela Kapere – the National Youth Council’s Executive Chairperson.

“We have decided to go digital and focus on setting up a social media motivational platform mainly via Facebook and YouTube. Pledges that were made will be used for social media boosting to enable us to reach a greater number of young people, which would also increase our impact while at the same time keeping costs low, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the I-inspire Plough Back Thursday initiative,” said co-founder, Hallo Angala.

Plough Back Thursday videos can be viewed from cellphones, desktops and other internet connected devices.

To follow the platform, youth can subscribe to the I.inspire Movement YouTube channel and also like the @IInspire Movement fan page on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the event which also served as a fund raising occasion, provided an opportunity for some of the recorded speakers and the public to view the videos, before release onto the various I-inspire Movement digital platforms.

The launch was made possible with the support of the Kitchen restaurant and through a sponsorship from the new beer on the block – Budweiser.

Caption: Motivational speaker Sam Shivute, Director of Banking services at the Bank of Namibia. For anyone who wants to join the movement to inspire the youth, he or she can join the platform by telling their stories, by sharing the videos online and by financially supporting the movement to produce more inspirational content.